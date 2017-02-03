George's Double-Double Leads Pacers Over Nets 106-97

NEW YORK – Paul George scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jeff Teague had 24 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97 on Friday night.

Myles Turner and Al Jefferson each added 11 points for the Pacers, who have won five straight games.

Brook Lopez scored 23 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 18 and Joe Harris added 15 for the Nets, who have dropped eight straight and 11 in a row at home.

Teague gave the Pacers a 100-95 lead on a layup with 1:21 left and then iced the game 50 seconds later with a steal and two free throws that made it an eight-point game.

Brooklyn trailed for the entire game before taking its first lead 85-83 with 8:37 left on a 3-pointer from Quincy Acy.

Indiana led by 10 at the half and by six after three quarters.

George led Indiana 15 with points while Lopez led Brooklyn with 12 points at the half.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Coach Nate McMillan praised Glenn Robinson III as a key role player. "He's coming out and he's playing hard and that's certainly a start. Defensively, I think he's improved on that area. Offensively, he's knocking down some shots. Defensively is the reason he's been put out on the floor. We need him to defend his position, rebound the ball and when there are opportunities to receive the ball from kick outs, knock down those shots. He's been able to do that for us." ... Thaddeus Young sprained his left wrist during the game. ... Rodney Stuckey (right ankle sprain) and Rakeem Christmas (sore right groin) were out.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson has been impressed with Caris LeVert's development in his rookie season. "His progress has been faster than I thought. With all the time off he hand in college and as quickly as he's come along, I'm surprised how far along defensively he is. The biggest surprise has been his ball handling and his ability to break his defender down, make passes and play pick-and-roll." ... LeVert started his first game. ... Lopez has now appeared in 532 games for the Nets, which moves him into a tie with Jason Collins for third on the franchise's all-time games played list. . Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) was out.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Detroit on Saturday.

Nets: Host Toronto on Sunday.