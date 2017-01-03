 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • Associated Press
    Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III reaches in on Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
January 03, 2017 10:38 PM

George scores 32 as Pacers beat Pistons 121-116

Associated Press

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Paul George had 32 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Tuesday night.

Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for Indiana, which blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. The Pacers (18-18) are 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit (16-21) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22 points. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson each had a double-double.

Detroit lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with two of the defeats coming at home to Indiana.

The Pacers hit six of seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to score a season-high 36 points and take an eight-point lead. The margin was as big as 15 in the second before the Pistons rallied late to pull to 66-60.

