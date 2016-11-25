Glenn Robinson III scores 20 points, Pacers rout Nets 118-97

INDIANAPOLIS – Glenn Robinson III scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-97 on Friday night.

The Pacers opened the second half with a 20-5 run and led by as many 31 points.

Rodney Stuckey scored 18 points, and Al Jefferson and Myles Turner each finished with 16. Robinson was one of six Pacers to score in double figures. Paul George sat out Friday night, nursing a sore left ankle.

Brooklyn led by a point with less than 3 minutes to play in the first quarter when Indiana regained the lead for good with a 6-0 run. The Nets would pull within 39-35 during the second quarter, but it was the closest they would come to challenging Indiana. The Pacers closed out the first half outscoring Brooklyn 19-8, leading 58-43.

Brook Lopez finished with 20 points for the Nets.