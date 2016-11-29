Harris scores 24, Pistons blow past Hornets 112-89

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tobias Harris scored 24 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris each had 18 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-89 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Ish Smith added 13 points while Detroit shot 49 percent from the field.

Kemba Walker had 23 points for the Hornets, who were playing their fourth game in five nights.

The Pistons hadn't played since Saturday and looked much fresher throughout the game in snapping Charlotte's two-game winning streak.

Detroit took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter after Caldwell-Pope knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late in the third. Things got sloppy from there with the Hornets turning the ball over frequently on bad passes, and the game quickly turning into a blowout.

Andre Drummond was ejected in the second quarter after being assessed a flagrant-2 foul for elbowing Hornets center Roy Hibbert in the back of the head. Drummond left with the game tied, finishing with three points and six rebounds. He seemed flabbergasted by the call, walking off the court laughing and shaking his head in disbelief.

There is a history between the two players, with Hibbert saying back in 2013 he was no longer a fan of Drummond after claiming he talked too much trash.

TIP INS

Pistons: The win snapped a three-game road losing streak. ... The Pistons had a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Hornets: Walker sent Smith falling to the floor in the second quarter when he faked a drive then stepped back to drain a 3-pointer. ... Walker has scored 20 or more points in 15 of the Charlotte's 18 games this season. ... Jeremy Lamb left the game on the first possession of the fourth quarter after banging knees with another player. ... Charlotte fell to 5-5 at home.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit has a back-to-back on the road, traveling to Boston to face the Celtics.

Hornets: Charlotte is back at home Thursday night when it hosts the Dallas Mavericks, who are 1-9 on the road this season.