Hot Wizards chill Pacers even more

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Wizards come back from the All-Star break without missing a beat, the nation’s eyes will soon be glued to Washington, D.C.

The Wizards are just five games behind the defending champion, first-place Cleveland Cavaliers, and they’ve been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA the past six weeks.

“I’ve never been this close to winning this many games in my career,” guard John Wall said.

Wall scored 20 points and had 12 assists, Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers, finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and the Wizards won their fourth straight, 111-98 over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Washington (34-21) is 18-5 since the beginning of January, while the Pacers (29-28) lost their sixth straight.

Indiana crept back into the game in the fourth quarter, cutting the Wizards’ lead to seven, but the Pacers never truly threatened. Myles Turner finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Paul George scored 17, and Jeff Teague had six points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Pacers will return from the All-Star break and face three of the Western Conference’s top six teams in their first four games back, facing Memphis at home and then Houston and San Antonio on the road after a trip to Miami.

After a seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Cavaliers on Feb. 8, the Pacers have looked incompetent at times.

“We keep showing them things we need to do to commit. We see it on tape and talk about the mindset we need to change,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “It’s got to hurt when you lose a game. It’s not acceptable to let it roll off your shoulders. Tonight’s loss, we looked a little flat.”

BULLS 104, CELTICS 103: In Chicago, Jimmy Butler made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to lift Chicago past Boston.

Butler’s clutch foul shots capped a memorable duel with fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas in the NBA’s final game before the break. Butler and Thomas had 29 points and seven assists each.

