 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGNBA

  • Associated Press

    Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard (8) dunks against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Indianapolis.
November 23, 2016 9:43 PM

Howard has 23 points and 20 rebounds, Hawks beat Pacers

COREY ELLIOT | Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS – Dwight Howard had 23 points and 20 rebounds to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 96-85 on Wednesday night.

Paul Millsap added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks.

Indiana rallied to cut Atlanta's lead to a point with 3:42 left in the third quarter, but the Hawks pulled away with a 19-2 run. The Pacers failed to make a basket in the first 4 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Thaddeus Young led the Pacers with 24 points and had seven rebounds. Monta Ellis added 19 points, and Paul George had 18.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition