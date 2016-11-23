Howard has 23 points and 20 rebounds, Hawks beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Dwight Howard had 23 points and 20 rebounds to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 96-85 on Wednesday night.

Paul Millsap added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks.

Indiana rallied to cut Atlanta's lead to a point with 3:42 left in the third quarter, but the Hawks pulled away with a 19-2 run. The Pacers failed to make a basket in the first 4 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Thaddeus Young led the Pacers with 24 points and had seven rebounds. Monta Ellis added 19 points, and Paul George had 18.