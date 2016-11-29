Ibaka's 18 points help Magic upend sloppy Spurs 95-83

SAN ANTONIO – Serge Ibaka had 18 points and the Orlando Magic took advantage of a sloppy night by San Antonio, winning 95-83 on Tuesday to snap the Spurs' nine-game winning streak.

San Antonio committed a season-high 19 turnovers in its worst scoring performance of the season. The Spurs have four home losses in the first two months of this season after falling just once at AT&T Center in 2015-16.

Evan Fournier scored 13 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 to help the Magic snap a four-game skid.

Orlando entered having lost eight of 11, but they were looser and more fluid than San Antonio from the start.

The Magic's Aaron Gordon and Bismack Biyombo fell to the court laughing after colliding while simultaneously attempting and failing to throw down a dunk off an alley-oop pass from D.J. Augustin in the third quarter.

It was one of the few missteps in Orlando's first victory in 11 games against San Antonio.