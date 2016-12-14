Jackson, Drummond lead Pistons over last-place Mavs 95-85

DALLAS – Reggie Jackson scored 20 points, Andre Drummond led a dominant rebounding effort with 17 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 95-85 on Wednesday night.

Jon Leuer had a season-high 19 points off the bench as the Pistons beat the team with the worst record in the Western Conference three nights after losing to Philadelphia, the last-place team in the East.

Drummond had 10 rebounds in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game and the Pistons had a 29-9 edge on the boards at halftime and 50-30 for the game. The 6-foot-11 center had more rebounds than Dallas by himself until the middle of the third quarter, when the Mavericks finally went ahead 15-14.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points.