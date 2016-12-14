- Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer (30) slam dunks in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Jackson, Drummond lead Pistons over last-place Mavs 95-85
SCHUYLER DIXON | Associated Press
DALLAS – Reggie Jackson scored 20 points, Andre Drummond led a dominant rebounding effort with 17 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 95-85 on Wednesday night.
Jon Leuer had a season-high 19 points off the bench as the Pistons beat the team with the worst record in the Western Conference three nights after losing to Philadelphia, the last-place team in the East.
Drummond had 10 rebounds in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game and the Pistons had a 29-9 edge on the boards at halftime and 50-30 for the game. The 6-foot-11 center had more rebounds than Dallas by himself until the middle of the third quarter, when the Mavericks finally went ahead 15-14.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points.