James, Cavs win without Irving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.

Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, who played without Kyrie Irving after the point guard injured his right hamstring during Thursday’s 124-118 victory over Boston. Jordan McRae had 20 points and Kay Felder finished with 13.

James was 6 for 7 from the field in the first quarter, including a perfect 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Love scored 15 points in the second, helping Cleveland to a 71-59 lead at the break.

James was 12 for 25 from the field in 35 minutes. He also had nine assists and six rebounds.

Kemba Walker scored 37 points for the Hornets, who had won five of six. Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and Nicolas Batum finished with 13 points and eight assists.

BUCKS 116, BULLS 96: In Chicago, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and Jabari Parker added 27 as Milwaukee used a huge fourth quarter to beat Chicago.

The Bucks outscored the Bulls 36-20 in the fourth to break open a tight game and win after dropping four of six.

Antetokounmpo dazzled with an array of layups and dunks. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Parker scored 18 in the second half. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Greg Monroe scored 15 after the Bucks pounded the Bulls on back-to-back nights two weeks ago.

Chicago held out struggling point guard Rajon Rondo, hoping Michael Carter-Williams could provide a spark. But the Bulls lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago, and Robin Lopez added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dwyane Wade had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Bucks let an 11-point lead in the third quarter shrink to one early in the fourth, but put it away from there.

ROCKETS 129, KNICKS 122: In Houston, James Harden had 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds for his second straight triple-double, as Houston beat short-handed New York.

Harden set career highs for points and 3-pointers with nine, and matched his career best for assists. He passed his previous career best of 51 points on a 3 with 1:16 left.

The Knicks got within three several times in the fourth quarter, with the last time coming on a layup by Joakim Noah with about four minutes left.