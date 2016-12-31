- Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James argues with an official as Cleveland plays the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
December 31, 2016 9:33 PM
James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with 121-109 win over Hornets
PAT JAMES | Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.
Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, who played without Kyrie Irving after the point guard injured his right hamstring during Thursday's 124-118 victory over Boston. Jordan McRae had 20 points and Kay Felder finished with 13.