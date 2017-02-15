- Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Cleveland.
February 15, 2017 9:36 PM
LeBron scores 31, Irving 26 as Cavs beat Pacers 113-104
TOM WITHERS | Associated Press
CLEVELAND – LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled into the All-Star break with their seventh win in eight games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-104 on Wednesday night.
Irving and Korver combined to make four 3s in the first 2:50 of the fourth quarter – Korver finished with 22 points and became the seventh player with 2,000 career 3s – as the NBA champions pulled away and improved to 7-1 in February following a drama-and-distraction filled January.
And while most of the Cavs will relax over the weekend, James and Irving are headed to New Orleans for Sunday's All-Star game.
Glenn Robinson III scored 17 for Indiana, which lost its fifth straight. Pacers All-Star Paul George scored just 13 and missed 12 straight shots after the first quarter. George ended his drought by making a 3-pointer with 5:15 left.