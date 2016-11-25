Love, Irving lead Cavaliers to 128-90 rout of Mavericks

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers led by as many as 45 points in a 128-90 rout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Love hit seven 3-pointers while Irving, who made his first 10 shots, scored 19 points in the first quarter. Irving's big quarter came two nights after Love scored an NBA-record 34 in the first against Portland.

LeBron James, playing in his 1,000th regular-season game, had 19 points and 11 assists.

The defending NBA champions faced little resistance from the team with the league's worst record. Dallas scored the game's first basket before the Cavaliers turned the game into a rout. Cleveland led 36-16 after one quarter and was ahead 68-28 late in the second.

Dirk Nowitzki, who appeared in only his fifth game of the season because of an injured right Achilles, scored 15 points for Dallas.