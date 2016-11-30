Magic ends Spurs' streak at 9

SAN ANTONIO – Serge Ibaka had 18 points, and the Orlando Magic took advantage of a sloppy night by San Antonio, winning 95-83 on Tuesday to snap the Spurs’ nine-game winning streak.

San Antonio committed a season-high 19 turnovers in its worst scoring performance of the season. The Spurs have four home losses in the first two months of this season after falling just once at AT&T Center in 2015-16.

Evan Fournier scored 13 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 to help the Magic snap a four-game skid.

Orlando entered having lost eight of 11, but they were looser and more fluid than San Antonio from the start.

The Magic’s Aaron Gordon and Bismack Biyombo fell to the court laughing after colliding while simultaneously attempting and failing to throw down a dunk off an alley-oop pass from D.J. Augustin in the third quarter.

It was one of the few missteps in Orlando’s first victory in 11 games against San Antonio.

The Spurs’ turnovers resulted in 19 points for the Magic.

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points for San Antonio.

San Antonio backed up a lethargic first half with an even more anemic third quarter. The Spurs shot 6 for 19 in the third, turning the ball over four times while being outscored 30-21.

Notes: The Spurs observed a moment of silence before the game for the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense and other passengers killed when a plane crashed into a Colombian hillside Monday night. ... The Magic’s last victory against the Spurs was Dec. 23, 2010, when they beat San Antonio 123-101 in Orlando.

BUCKS 118, CAVALIERS 101: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo tied a career high with 34 points as Milwaukee stunned Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. Jabari Parker had 18 points and Michael Beasley had 17 off the bench for the Bucks.

LeBron James had 22 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 13-3. Kyrie Irving added 20 points.

Milwaukee led by 22 points in the fourth quarter and cruised past the defending champions, who benched their starters midway through the final period.

The Bucks outscored Cleveland by 14 points in the third quarter.

PISTONS 112, HORNETS 89: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris each had 18 as Detroit beat Charlotte for its third straight win.

Detroit shot 49 percent from the field.

Kemba Walker had 23 points for the Hornets, who were playing their fourth game in five nights.