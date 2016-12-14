Minus top 3 players, Cavaliers lose 93-85 to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Troy Daniels scored 20 points and Marc Gasol had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 93-85 victory Wednesday night over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, who left their top three scorers at home to rest.

Tony Allen added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Memphis won for the seventh time in eight games. The only loss during that stretch was a 110-89 defeat Tuesday night in Cleveland.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love did not make the trip for the Cavs, leaving an average of more than 70 points per game back in Cleveland.

The result was the Cavaliers setting a season low for points and hitting only nine 3-pointers – matching their fewest in a game this season.

James Jones made three shots from outside the arc and led Cleveland with 15 points. Cavaliers rookie Kay Felder scored a season-high 14.