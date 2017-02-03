Morris, Leuer lead Pistons over Timberwolves 116-108

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Detroit Pistons held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday night.

Jon Leuer added a career-high 24 points for Detroit, which won despite 5-for-20 shooting from its starting backcourt of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Morris scored 13 of his points in the third quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points. Zach LaVine scored 20 points for the Timberwolves.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons.

Detroit led 92-82 in the fourth quarter before a 7-0 run by the Timberwolves cut the lead to three. The Pistons responded with a 10-0 run of their own.

Morris surpassed his previous career high of 34 points when he scored his final two points on free throws with 24.2 seconds remaining. Those put Detroit up 112-106.