Pacers' Robinson wins dunk contest

NEW ORLEANS – Glenn Robinson III is the NBA’s new dunk king, with an assist to Indiana teammate Paul George, the Pacers’ mascot and a Pacers cheerleader.

Robinson leaped over all three, snagging the ball from George along the way before finishing with an emphatic, two-hand, reverse jam, giving him a perfect score – and the title – on his final dunk.

Robinson edged out Phoenix’s Derrick Jones Jr., who was done in by his failure to complete his difficult first dunk of two in the final round.

Jones still managed a perfect score on his second dunk, when he received a bounce-pass in the paint, put it between his legs and threw down a left-handed jam. But Robinson made sure it wasn’t enough.

In the 3-point contest, Houston’s Eric Gordon dethroned Golden State splash brother Klay Thompson. Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks won the Skills Challenge.

Both dunk finalists delighted the crowd with soaring slams over teammates and others that showcased the explosive spring in their vertical leaps.

Robinson had one dunk in which he leap-frogged one man sitting on another’s shoulders, grabbed the ball from the elevated man’s hands and slamming it home.

Jones jumped over four teammates including Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss in the first round.

The dunk that cost him was a bold one. He tried to leap a friend and the Suns’ gorilla mascot, grab the ball on the way over, put it between his legs and then finish with a windmill. But he couldn’t get the dunk to go down in his allotted three attempts.

Gordon’s score of 21 in a final-round tiebreaker defeated Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, the 2013 winner who had 18.

Silver warns states

The NBA is continuing to monitor how states are handling laws regarding the protections of transgender people, with Commissioner Adam Silver warning that any less-than-inclusive policies will help the league decide where to hold All-Star Games going forward.

Silver, in his annual state-of-the-league address at All-Star Saturday night, said he has spoken with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper – whose state was originally set to host this All-Star weekend – about the controversial and divisive HB2 law, one that the recently elected Cooper has said he wants repealed.

And for other states considering similar measures, Silver said the NBA will watch them as well.

Hall of Fame candidates

Earlier on Saturday, Rollie Massimino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 NCAA championship, and Chris Webber were among the 14 finalists for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

Others include NBA referee Hugh Evans, Connecticut star Rebecca Lobo, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, five-time All-Star Sidney Moncrief, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, Kansas coach Bill Self and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Previous finalists returning to the ballot include point guard Tim Hardaway, record-setting high school coach Robert Hughes, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU national champion Wayland Baptist University.

Enshrinees will be announced at the Final Four on April 3. The induction ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts are Sept. 7-9.