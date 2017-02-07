Pacers beat Thunder for 7th in a row

INDIANAPOLIS – Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90 on Monday night.

Indiana has won seven straight games – its longest winning streak in almost two years.

Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists.

The Thunder struggled mightily in the second half, giving away a 52-41 halftime lead by midway through the third quarter. The Pacers then went on a 12-4 run to take a 79-72 advantage early in the fourth and never trailed again.

Westbrook missed two 3-pointers in the final 7.6 seconds that could have forced overtime.

CAVALIERS 140, WIZARDS 135, OT: In Washington, Kyrie Irving scored 11 of his 23 points in overtime, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, to lift Cleveland.

The loud, sellout crowd was standing when LeBron James somehow missed a gimme layup late in the fourth quarter. Moments later, he banked in a step-back 3 with 0.3 second left to send the game overtime.