Pacers edge Wizards on Young's runner with 0.9 seconds left

INDIANAPOLIS – Thaddeus Young made a runner with 0.9 seconds left to give the Indiana Pacers a 107-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Paul George scored 27 points and Jeff Teague had 23, but the Pacers needed the last of Young's 12 points after the Wizards scored seven straight to tie it.

With 4.6 seconds remaining, Young took the inbound pass at the top of the key, squared up his defender, Markieff Morris, then drove and put up his runner from the left side.

Bradley Beal missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 22 points.

Marcin Gortat finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, John Wall added 19 points and 10 assists, and Otto Porter Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.