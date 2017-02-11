Pacers edged in DC for 2nd straight loss

WASHINGTON – In a matchup between two of the NBA’s top teams since New Year’s Day, John Wall heard “MVP!” chants while producing 26 points and 14 assists to lead the Washington Wizards past the Indiana Pacers 112-107 Friday night.

After Monta Ellis made it a one-point game at 103-102 on a floater in the lane with about 90 seconds remaining, Wall took over.

The All-Star point guard accounted for eight of Washington’s last nine points on a 17-foot pull-up jumper, a pass to Markieff Morris for a 3, then three free throws.

Morris scored a season-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds, one game after sitting out a win at Brooklyn with an injured right calf.

Bradley Beal added 20 points for the Wizards, who have won 18 of their past 19 home games.

The exception was a 140-135 loss Monday in overtime to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul George scored 31 points for Indiana, which had won a season-best three consecutive road games and seven of eight overall (and their lone defeat in that run came against Cleveland, too).

This was a game between two of the NBA’s top four teams since New York’s Day. Entering Friday, Washington was No. 2 at 15-5 in that span – behind only Golden State – and Indiana was at No. 4 with a 13-5 record.

And this one was close.

Washington led 86-81 entering the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 59 after a first half filled with swings, including a 12-0 run for the Pacers.

Jeff Teague had 13 points and nine for Indiana, and former Wizard Kevin Seraphin had a season-high 16 points.

SPURS 103, PISTONS 92: In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and San Antonio never trailed in an easy win.

San Antonio’s Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 17 rebounds, reaching season highs in both categories. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs led 27-19 after the first quarter and finished the second on a 12-2 run to lead 60-41 at halftime.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons had won seven of their previous eight at home but were no match for a San Antonio team with the NBA’s second-best record.

The Spurs have won two in a row after losing in Memphis, the first of their annual rodeo road trip.