Pacers end skid; George scores 26

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Paul George scored 26 points, Jeff Teague added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 105-90 on Saturday.

The Pacers had six players score in double figures and shot 48 percent from the field while stopping a two-game slide. Glenn Robinson III had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young also scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 20 points for Detroit, and Reggie Jackson finished with 19 points and 10 assists. Tobias Harris added 13 points, and Andre Drummond grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Pistons shot 38 percent from the field in their third loss in four games.

Detroit jumped out to an early nine-point lead, but George hit a 3-pointer to help Indiana to a 27-26 lead after one.

Indiana opened a 64-45 lead on Teague’s jumper in the third. Detroit cut the deficit to 11 late in the period, but George’s 3-pointer gave Indiana an 83-69 advantage heading to the fourth.

CAVALIERS 119, LAKERS 108: In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Kyrie Irving matched a career high with 12 assists to lead Cleveland.

Kevin Love had 27 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to lead the Cavs to their sixth win in seven games.

The Cavs (19-6) were back at full strength after coach Tyronn Lue left James, Love and Irving behind earlier in the week for a game in Memphis, a decision that sparked some criticism as fans were denied a chance to see the three stars and Cleveland lost.

Irving added 21 points.