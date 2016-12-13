Pacers figure way to beat Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS – Paul George and Myles Turner were determined to end Indiana’s recent woes against Charlotte.

George and Turner scored 22 points each to lead the Pacers to a 110-94 win over the Hornets on Monday night, snapping Indiana’s four-game losing streak against Charlotte in the regular season.

“We knew this team has kicked us in the past, four or five times, so we wanted to come out here and send a message,” Turner said. “We were so connected in the first quarter on defense and it just carried over to the rest of the game.”

Jeff Teague had 16 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, and Rodney Stuckey added 14 points for the Pacers, who have won two straight since returning home from a five-game road trip.

Marco Belinelli scored 14 points for the Hornets, Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum each had 13 and Kemba Walker added 12.

C.J. Miles made the go ahead 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter to start an 11-1 run by the Pacers. It gave Indiana a 76-73 lead, and Stuckey’s two free throws with 8:56 to play put the Pacers ahead 84-74.

The Hornets had a short spurt in the fourth as Frank Kaminsky made a 3-pointer and Jeremy Lamb scored on a fast break layup to make it 87-82 with 7:03 left. But Turner’s 3 with 1:12 put the Pacers ahead 103-92.

At the start of the game, George appeared to pick up from where he left off Saturday when he scored 37 points in the Pacers’ 118-111 win over Portland. He started the game with a 3-pointer and a flashy, turnaround jumper, but never went off to help Indiana pull away until the fourth quarter when he scored three times, including a basket to give the Pacers a nine-point lead.

Mostly it was a game of runs.

Turner and Glenn Robinson III made back-to-back 3s in the first quarter to help Indiana get off to a good start.

Later Turner hit another 3-pointer and Thaddeus Young scored on a layup to put the Pacers ahead 20-10 with 3:20 to go in the first before the Hornets went on a 9-0 run to get back within a point.

“When you’re down, you have to stick to the game plan and keep playing,” Batum said. “You can’t give up. We did it a couple of times. We almost got the lead and when we get the lead we just have to keep it.”

The Hornets closed out the half on an 8-1 run to trail 45-43 at halftime.