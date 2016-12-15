Pacers ground down by Heat

MIAMI – Winning consecutive games at home for the first time all season isn’t exactly something to celebrate, particularly when the season is nearly two months old.

For the Miami Heat, it’s a start.

Hassan Whiteside had 26 points and 22 rebounds, and the Heat clamped down defensively to beat the Indiana Pacers 95-89 on Wednesday night. Miami held the Pacers to 37 percent shooting and outrebounded them 58-38.

“Guess that’s what you can expect with a Heat-Pacers game, regardless of who the faces are,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was good for us to grind out another one.”

No, this wasn’t one of those playoff battles with the Pacers that featured LeBron James and Dwyane Wade almost always finding a way for the Heat in recent years. This time, it was the likes of Tyler Johnson and James Johnson coming up big, combining for 29 points off the bench – and Whiteside simply controlling the paint during his 34 minutes.

“I try to lead by example,” Whiteside said.

Paul George scored 22 for the Pacers, who were hoping for a season-best third straight win and instead managed just 10 points in the fourth quarter. CJ Miles added 15 for Indiana.

“This is a game that we should have won,” George said. “It’s frustrating. ... We played OK. We just didn’t finish well.”

Neither team led by more than seven, and the Heat got to that margin after James Johnson found Goran Dragic for a layup and a 92-85 lead with 3:35 left.

The Pacers shot 5 for 18 in the fourth. They went scoreless over a 7-minute stretch in the second half, and Miami took the lead for good during that drought.

“They basically muscled us and broke our offensive execution,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.

They needed to hang on desperately from there.

Miami didn’t score again until there were 12.9 seconds left, when Josh Richardson sealed the win with a dunk that put the Heat up five after Indiana didn’t foul. The Pacers missed three 3-point tries that would have tied the game in the final 2 minutes, one by George and the last two by Myles Turner.

GRIZZLIES 93, CAVALIERS 85: In Memphis, Tennessee, Troy Daniels scored 20 points and Marc Gasol had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Memphis past short-handed Cleveland, which left their top three scorers at home to rest.

Tony Allen added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Memphis won for the seventh time in eight games. The only loss during that stretch was a 110-89 defeat Tuesday night in Cleveland.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love did not make the trip for the Cavs, leaving an average of more than 70 points per game back in Cleveland.

The result was the Cavaliers setting a season low for points and hitting only nine 3-pointers – matching their fewest in a game this season.

James Jones made three shots from outside the arc and led Cleveland with 15 points. Cavaliers rookie Kay Felder scored a season-high 14.

PISTONS 95, MAVERICKS 85: At Dallas, Reggie Jackson scored 20 points, Andre Drummond led a dominant rebounding effort with 17 and Detroit beat the Dallas.

Jon Leuer had a season-high 19 points off the bench as the Pistons beat the team with the worst record in the Western Conference three nights after losing to Philadelphia, the last-place team in the East.

Drummond had 10 rebounds in the first 71/2 minutes of the game and the Pistons had a 29-9 edge on the boards at halftime and 50-30 for the game. He had more rebounds than Dallas by himself until the middle of the third quarter, when the Mavericks finally went ahead 15-14.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points.