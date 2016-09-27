Pacers look to push pace even more with Teague

INDIANAPOLIS – Larry Bird always thought the Indiana Pacers needed to score more often.

Now, he may have a point guard who can finally get it done.

After acquiring Indianapolis native Jeff Teague in a three-team deal and making several other significant moves this summer, the Pacers will have a new coach, an overhauled roster and a brand new opportunity to win an NBA championship.

“George Hill was great for us, but I think he was more of a half-court player who did a really good job,” new head coach Nate McMillan said last week. “I think Teague will be able to do both (half-court and up-tempo) for us. We want him to look to establish that tempo in transition and we haven’t really had that guy in the four years I’ve been here.”

The Pacers held their annual media day Monday.

For Teague, this is more just than a homecoming – it’s a fresh start for a 28-year-old point guard oozing with talent. He needs it.

A year ago, the expectation was that Teague would follow up his first All-Star season by taking the next logical step and emerging as one of the NBA’s elite point guards. Instead, his minutes, scoring and assist totals all declined as Atlanta decided to go in a different direction.

After the season, Teague used Twitter to explain he had played the entire season with a partially torn patellar tendon in his knee.

While the injury required rest and an injection, it didn’t require surgery. Bird wasn’t scared off, and now it looks like the gamble could pay dividends.

“In the workouts, he looked fine,” Bird said last week. “It’s not two-a-days yet, so you really don’t know yet, but it’s encouraging. From all indications, he looks pretty good.”

Not long ago, the Pacers and Teague seemed like an unlikely pairing.

During the 2009 draft, Teague wanted the Pacers to select him at No. 13. Instead, Bird took former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, and Teague went to Atlanta at No. 19.

In 2013, when Teague became a restricted free agent and the Pacers could have upgraded at point guard, Teague opted for a four-year, $32 million offer sheet with the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta matched it.

In February, rumors surfaced of a potential deal that would have sent Hill to Atlanta for Teague, but that never materialized either. Then in June, Bird finally pulled off the move by sending a first-round pick to Atlanta and Hill to the Jazz for the point guard Indiana had been looking to help them play small ball.

Now Teague is just trying to fit in. He spent most of the summer working out in Indy, and started playing pickup ball with many of his new teammates in mid-August.

The early impressions have given Teague renewed hope about the Pacers and their expanded expectations.

“A lot of people can play with the ball and create opportunities for others. In Atlanta, we had a lot of really good players but a lot of those guys were system players,” Teague said last week. “Here, we’ve got a lot of people who can create for others and that makes my job a lot easier.”