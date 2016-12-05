Pacers rally to beat Clippers 111-102 for 2nd road win

LOS ANGELES – Thaddeus Young scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from 15 points down to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-102 on Sunday night, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2013-14 with just their second road win of the season.

Paul George scored 16 points in his return after missing four of the last five games with a sore left ankle and back. Rodney Stuckey also had 16 points and Jeff Teague added 15 points.

Blake Griffin had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers, whose two-game winning streak was snapped in their return to Staples Center. They went 3-3 on their recent six-game road trip, including a 91-70 loss at Indiana last week.

Los Angeles led by 15 in the first quarter and appeared on its way to victory, especially when the Pacers missed 15 of 22 shots.

But Indiana regrouped and eventually led by 20 in the fourth quarter.

That's when the Clippers staged a furious rally, outscoring Indiana 22-9 to close to 98-93.

DeAndre Jordan had a putback dunk off J.J. Redick's missed 3-pointer, but he missed the free throw to leave the Clippers down 104-100.

George hit a 3-pointer with 48 seconds to go and Young made a pair of free throws to close out the comeback win.

Jordan had 15 rebounds for the Clippers. Chris Paul added 18 points and 11 assists.

The Pacers took their first lead on a 3-pointer by Teague late in the second quarter when Stuckey scored 10 points, leaving them trailing 52-48 at the break.

Indiana opened the third on a 19-2 run to take a 67-54 lead, with Young scoring eight and George five. The Clippers missed their first 10 shots and finished just 5 of 19 in the quarter. Stuckey's consecutive baskets sent the Pacers into the fourth ahead 83-69.

TIP-INS

Pacers: They narrowly missed a season low in points in the first quarter, saved only by Aaron Brooks making three free throws for 17, one off their season low.

Clippers: Redick hit five 3-pointers in the first half for all of his 15 points. ... Los Angeles had 20 turnovers. ... Three of the Clippers' six losses have come at home.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Western Conference-leading Golden State on Monday night in the second game of a back-to-back. They are 0-3 in such games this season. The Warriors handed Indiana its worst home loss in franchise history with a 120-83 victory on Nov. 21.

Clippers: Host Golden State on Wednesday night in the first meeting of the season between the Pacific Division's top two teams.