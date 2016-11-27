Pacers send Clippers to first two-game skid, win 91-70

INDIANAPOLIS – Glenn Robinson III and Myles Turner each scored 17 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 91-70 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Blake Griffin had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost two in a row for the first time this season. Chris Paul added 13 points.

Al Jefferson and Rodney Stuckey created a spark off the bench for the Pacers. Jefferson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Stuckey had 12 points to help Indiana win two straight for just the second time this season.

Indiana went on a 12-2 run at the start of the second half and took a 62-44 lead after Robinson's 3-pointer with 6:48 left in the third quarter.

Monta Ellis made a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter and Jefferson scored to put the Pacers ahead 79-58 with 10:49 to play.