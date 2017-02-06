Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) is fouled as he shoots between Indiana Pacers center Kevin Seraphin (1) and forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday.
February 06, 2017 10:43 PM
Pacers shake down Thunder with 2nd-half comeback
MICHAEL MAROT | Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90 on Monday night.
Indiana has won seven straight games — its longest winning streak in almost two years.
Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his 26th triple-double this season.
The Thunder struggled mightily in the second half, giving away a 52-41 halftime lead by midway through the third quarter. The Pacers then went on a 12-4 run to take a 79-72 advantage early in the fourth and never trailed again.