Pacers use their depth to win without George

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers knew they would need to reach deep into their bench Friday night in order to get a win.

With three players sitting out due to injuries – including Paul George, who is nursing a sore left ankle and a nagging back injury – Indiana not only relied on its depth, the Pacers used it to dismantle the Nets 118-97, Brooklyn’s sixth straight loss.

Eleven Pacers dressed Friday night, and nine played at least 18 minutes. Glenn Robinson III got his second start of the season and finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

“I just came in ready. I had the right mindset. (Coach) Nate (McMillan) talked to me before the game, told me I was starting, I was going to play big minutes,” Robinson said. “I thought we brought the energy. We were intense defensively. We’re just starting to get our chemistry and we’ve just got to keep going.”

After losing two of their last three games, the Pacers were in sync, clicking and gelling on the court.

Following Indiana’s practice on Thursday, George gathered the Pacers for a players-only meeting, addressing some of Indiana’s shortcomings and kinks that needed worked out. Robinson noted that the Pacers needed to gather and discuss some of the problems that have hampered a team that had a lot of preseason hype.

“For us, we have to establish who we are. We need to establish our identity,” McMillan said. “Tonight, I thought they set the tone. We can’t go back. We’ve been up and down. We have to move forward and build off this game, have intensity on both ends of the floor.”

Rodney Stuckey scored 18 points, and Al Jefferson and Myles Turner each finished with 16 points.

Trevor Booker finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, recording his sixth double-double of the season for the Nets while Brook Lopez finished with 20 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 16 points and seven assists. Former IU star Yogi Ferrell, playing his first NBA game in his hometown, scored 10 points on 3 of 9 shooting for the Nets.

CAVALIERS 128, MAVERICKS 90: In Cleveland, Kevin Love scored 27 points, and Kyrie Irving added 25 to lead Cleveland.

Love hit seven 3-pointers while Irving, who made his first 10 shots, scored 19 points in the first quarter. Irving’s big quarter came two nights after Love scored an NBA-record 34 in the first against Portland.

LeBron James, playing in his 1,000th regular-season game, had 19 points and 11 assists.

Dirk Nowitzki, who appeared in only his fifth game of the season because of an injured right Achilles, scored 15 points for Dallas.

PISTONS 108, CLIPPERS 97: In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists to lead Detroit.

Detroit won its second straight and improved to 7-2 at home. The Clippers lost for just the second time in 13 games, falling to 7-1 on the road.

Marcus Morris scored 17 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 10 rebounds, as the Pistons got at least 15 points from all five starters.

J.J. Redick and Blake Griffith each had 24 points for the Clippers.

BULLS 105, 76ERS 89: In Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler and Dwayne Wade scored 26 points apiece to lead Chicago.

Taj Gibson added 12 points for the Bulls, who finished a six-game road trip 4-2. Butler rested for the entire fourth quarter of the blowout.

Chicago led from start to finish against the short-handed 76ers, who played without center Joel Embiid.

Embiid missed his fifth game as part of his rehab plan for a foot injury that cost him the last two seasons.