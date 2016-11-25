Pistons hand Clippers first road loss with 108-97 win

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-97 on Friday night.

Detroit won its second straight and improved to 7-2 at home, as opposed to 1-7 on the road. The Clippers lost for just the second time in 13 games, falling to 7-1 on the road.

Marcus Morris scored 17 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 10 rebounds, as the Pistons got at least 15 points from all five starters. Jon Leuer added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

J.J. Redick and Blake Griffith each had 24 points for the Clippers, while Chris Paul had eight points to go with 15 assists.