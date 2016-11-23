Pistons rout Heat 107-84 to end four-game skid

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 22 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Miami Heat 107-84 on Wednesday night.

Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak. The Pistons, who also got 17 points from Tobias Harris, are 6-2 at home and 1-7 on the road.

Tyler Johnson had 17 points for Miami, which has lost eight of 10. Dion Waiters was the only Miami starter to reach double figures, scoring 11, while Hassan Whiteside was held to eight rebounds. Whiteside had set a franchise record with 10-plus rebounds in each of the season's first 14 games.

Miami's Udonis Haslem got into a confrontation with a Pistons fan with 5:11 left in the game. The pair had a face-to-face shouting match during a timeout until Haslem was pulled away by teammates. Auburn Hills police removed the fan.