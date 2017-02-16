Porter Jr. shines, Wizards win fourth straight game

INDIANAPOLIS – Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers, finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Wizards won their fourth straight, a 111-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

The Wizards made nine 3-pointers and led by as many as 19 points in the first half. The Pacers turned the ball over eight times in the first half, resulting in 15 points for the Wizards. Washington led the entire game.

Markieff Morris scored 21 points, Bradley Beal finished with 19 and John Wall added 20 points and 12 assists for the Wizards.

Washington (34-21) is 18-5 since the beginning of January. The Wizards' starters outscored Indiana's 97-59.

Myles Turner finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Indiana. Paul George scored 17 points, and Jeff Teague had six points, six rebounds and five assists for Indiana (29-28).