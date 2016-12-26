Spurs ride Aldridge to victory

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs demand selfless play from the entire roster – except LaMarcus Aldridge.

In fact, San Antonio likes it when the 6-foot-10 forward gets a little aggressive, and his performance Sunday showed why.

Aldridge had a season-high 33 points and the Spurs held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-100 after nearly blowing a hot start.

“When a player goes off like LaMarcus did today, it opens things up,” Spurs center Pau Gasol said. “It definitely creates an impact right away on the game.”

Chicago rallied from a 20-point deficit to lead by three points midway through the third quarter but could not sustain the push, taking its third straight loss.

Aldridge had his second-highest scoring output since joining the Spurs prior to last season. He made his first nine attempts while scoring 20 points in the opening period, his most in any quarter with the Spurs.

Aldridge has struggled at times to manage his aggression with coach Gregg Popovich’s “good-to-great” shot philosophy, but he found a balance against the Bulls.

“Pop is very picky on what is a good shot at times,” Aldridge said. “Of course, I have a little leeway, but it’s tough for me because I always feel like I’m open even when a guy’s guarding me. I’m trying not to be myself as much to take those tough shots. Try to mix in some good-to-great shots. I’m getting better at it.”

Aldridge’s hot hand helped the Spurs shoot 82 percent in taking a 36-25 lead after the first quarter. San Antonio doubled its lackluster 17-point opening quarter in its first meeting with Chicago on Dec. 8.

“They hit their shots,” Chicago guard Dwyane Wade said. “We came out with a game plan. The same game plan we had the first time we played them in Chicago. They didn’t make those shots, they made them tonight.”

Aldridge made his first 11 attempts, finishing 15 for 20 from the field.

“He’s aggressive every night,” said Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. “He’s doing his job.”

Wade led the Bulls with 24 points, including 10 in the final quarter. Jimmy Butler added 19 points.