Thompson's splashy scoring leads Warriors past Pacers 120-83

INDIANAPOLIS – Klay Thompson scored 25 points in 26 minutes and two-time MVP Stephen Curry added 22 points as the Golden State Warriors routed the Indiana Pacers 120-83 on Monday night.

The Warriors (12-2) have won eight straight and kept their starters on the bench for the entire fourth quarter after taking a 29-point lead.

Indiana (7-8) looked tired after earning its first road win Sunday night in overtime at Oklahoma City. The Pacers also played short-handed, with three-time All-Star Paul George, starting center Myles Turner and backup forward C.J. Miles all out with injuries.

The difference showed. Rodney Stuckey led the Pacers with 21 points, Thaddeus Young had 14 and Indiana was never close after the first quarter.

Golden State took control with an early 15-4 run, pulled away with a 13-4 spurt late in the second quarter and extended its 61-42 halftime lead to 100-71 after three.

Kevin Durant had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Finished 13 of 36 on 3-pointers, with six players making at least one. ... Golden State had 31 assists on 40 baskets. ... The Warriors grabbed a season-high 60 rebounds. ... Former Pacers forward David West drew a few boos when he made his first basket, early in the second quarter.

Pacers: Point guard Jeff Teague left in the third with a sprained right ankle and did not return. ... Al Jefferson had four points and Glenn Robinson III added eight points as the replacements for Turner and George, respectively. ... Indiana is 6-3 at home, where it will play its next three games.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Return home Wednesday for the first of two straight games against the Lakers. Earlier this month, Los Angeles won the first of four meetings this season.

Pacers: Host Atlanta on Wednesday. It will be the first time Teague faces his former team since being traded to Indiana this summer.