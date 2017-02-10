Thunder star does his usual vs. Cavs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 on Thursday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, LeBron James had 18 and Kevin Love added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday’s win at Indiana that he was considering resting the three All-Stars, but they all started.

Cleveland rallied from 12 points down in the second quarter to lead 57-55 at halftime. James had 16 points at the break while Westbrook had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook scored 11 points in the third quarter, and by the time he sat for his usual rest late in the period, the Thunder led 79-71. Oklahoma City led 86-82 at the end of the quarter, but the Cavaliers tied the game midway through the fourth.

Westbrook hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put the Thunder up 107-101 with 3:42 left. The Thunder increased their lead to 111-101 on a 360-degree layup by Oladipo with 2:07 to play that gave Westbrook his 10th assist and clinched his triple-double.

Cavs sign Williams

Derrick Williams will get a chance to impact the NBA champs.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been looking for roster help as they defend their title. Williams was recently waived by Miami.

Williams was selected six years ago by Minnesota after the Cavaliers picked Kyrie Irving first. Williams, who has played for five other teams, could be signed by Cleveland for the remainder of the season if he contributes.

He averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15.1 minutes in 25 games for the Heat, who released him on Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 Williams can play on the wing and he gives the Cavs some size and depth in their front court. Cleveland has been looking to add a big man since center Chris Andersen’s season-ending knee injury in December.

The Cavs would also like to add a backup point guard and could do so before the Feb. 23 trading deadline. It’s possible the Cavs will wait until after the deadline to see if any players have their contracts bought out around the league.

Cleveland recently held tryouts for several veteran point guards and forward Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day deal with Minnesota.