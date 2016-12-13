- Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, shakes hands with his former player Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler after an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Chicago. The Timberwolves won 99-94.
December 13, 2016 10:45 PM
Timberwolves beat Bulls 99-94 in Thibodeau's Chicago return
ANDREW SELIGMAN | Associated Press
CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Andrew Wiggins added 23 and the Timberwolves rallied to beat the Bulls 99-94 in Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau's return to Chicago on Tuesday night.
The Timberwolves wiped out a 21-point deficit and got Thibodeau a victory in his first game in Chicago since the Bulls fired him in an acrimonious split in 2015.
Gorgui Dieng and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 16 points, and the Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak.
Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 27 points, and Robin Lopez added 14. But the Bulls continued a pattern of letdowns against losing teams, this time falling to one that came in tied for the NBA's worst record.