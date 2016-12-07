Walker's big 4th quarter lifts Hornets past Pistons 87-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kemba Walker scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Nic Batum posted his third straight double-double and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 87-77 on Wednesday night.

Batum had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for the third time in four games despite being held to 38 points in the first half on 27 percent shooting.

Marvin Williams returned to Charlotte's starting lineup after missing the last six games with a hyperextended knee and finished with 12 points and five rebounds, providing a needed physicality on defense.

The Hornets (13-9) pulled away when Walker began to heat up in the fourth quarter, finding lanes to drive to the basket and rediscovering the touch on his jumper that had eluded him for most of the night. Walker was 5 of 9 from the field in the fourth after going 4 of 13 in the first three quarters.

Andre Drummond had 26 points and 20 rebounds for the Pistons (12-12), who came in having won four of their last five.

Drummond was looking for a measure of revenge against the Hornets after being ejected in the second quarter against Charlotte last week for a flagrant-2 foul when officials ruled he deliberately elbowed Roy Hibbert in the head.

The Hornets trailed 39-38 at halftime. It was only the fourth time this season both NBA teams have scored fewer than 40 in the first half.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Drummond posted his 11th 20-20 game since 2012-13, the most in the NBA during that stretch. The last player to have a 20-20 game vs. Charlotte was Nikola Vucevic of Orlando on March 28, 2014.

Hornets: Walker has scored in double digits in all 22 games this season. ... Walker has multiple steals in 11 games this season. ... The Hornets forced 13 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Travel to Minnesota on Friday night to play the Timberwolves, who are just 3-7 at home.

Hornets: Are back at home Friday night when they host the Orlando Magic.