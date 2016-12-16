Wall leads Wizards to 122-108 win over Pistons

WASHINGTON – John Wall had 29 points and 11 assists, leading a Washington Wizards offense that committed a season-low five turnovers in a 122-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Bradley Beal added 25 points and Marcin Gortat had 12 to go with 14 rebounds for Washington, which also set a season high for points in its fourth win in five games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points to lead the Pistons. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 12 rebounds on a night when the teams combined for 11 players in double figures

The Pistons began the day as the league's leader in fewest turnovers per game and only had nine against Washington. But the league's second-best defensive team trailed most of the evening and by double digits for almost all of the second half.