Warriors stay hot by beating Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant scored 32 points despite playing in foul trouble to lift the Golden State Warriors to 119-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The NBA-leading Warriors have won seven straight, rolling with their new star, Durant, as they head into their Christmas NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland.

The Pistons have lost five in a row.

Golden State had a season-high 23 turnovers, surpassing the 20 it had in a 20-point loss Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit took advantage of them to score 33 points.

Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists, Klay Thompson scored 17 points, including two on a lead-padding jumper with 22 seconds to go, and reserve JaVale McGee added 15.

THUNDER 117, CELTICS 112: In Boston, Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City.

Westbrook missed his first five shots but scored the last seven points of the first half as the Thunder turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight during a 10-0 run that flipped a 104-100 deficit into a six-point lead.

Rookie Domantas Sabonis topped his career high by halftime and finished with 20 points for Oklahoma City. Enes Kanter also had 20 points. Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists for Boston.

CAVALIERS 119, NETS 99: In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 19 points, and Kevin Love added 14 points and 15 rebounds as Cleveland rolled.

The defending champion Cavaliers (22-6) never trailed against the Nets and built a 46-point lead in the third quarter. The lopsided margin gave the Cavaliers a chance to rest their stars heading into their Sunday showdown against Golden State.

Brook Lopez had 16 points for the Nets.

HORNETS 103, BULLS 91: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season and seventh overall to lead Charlotte.

Kemba Walker added 20 points, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler had 26 points for the Bulls, losers of five of six.