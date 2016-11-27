Westbrook burns Pistons

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook recorded his second straight triple-double and NBA-best seventh of the season with 17 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 106-88 on Saturday night.

Westbrook hit just 8 of his 22 shots after scoring at least 30 points in eight straight games. It was just the second time this year he failed to score 20.

Anthony Morrow scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Thunder (10-8), who were playing their fourth game in six nights in four different cities. Victor Oladipo added 18 while Steven Adams had 16 points and nine rebounds.

It was just the fourth time in 18 games this season that Westbrook did not lead the team in scoring.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the Pistons, who have lost five of their last seven.

Notes: The Pistons were basically never in this one. They scored the game’s first basket, then proceeded to miss 11 consecutive shots as Oklahoma City went on a 14-0 run. Morrow had his third straight solid performance. After notching eight points in 18 minutes in a 116-101 loss at Sacramento on Wednesday and 10 points in 21 minutes Friday night in a 132-129 overtime win at Denver, Morrow enjoyed his best outing of the season in a season-high 26:24, shooting 8 of 12 from the floor