Westbrook has another triple-double, Thunder beat Pistons

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook recorded his second straight triple-double and NBA-best seventh of the season with 17 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 106-88 on Saturday night.

Westbrook shot just 8 for 22 from the field after scoring at least 30 points for eight straight games. It was just the second time this year Westbrook failed to score 20.

Anthony Morrow scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Thunder (10-8), who were playing their fourth game in six nights in four different cities. Victor Oladipo added 18 while Steven Adams had 16 points and nine rebounds.

It was just the fourth time in 18 games this season that Westbrook did not lead the team in scoring.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the Pistons, who have lost five of their last seven.