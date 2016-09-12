9/11, protests collide during NFL anthems

Across the NFL, as the first Sunday of the regular began, the focus was on patriotism and a solemn observance of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

In Seattle and Kansas City, though, there were protests during the national anthem, something that became a possibility after 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to protest police violence against minorities by remaining seated during preseason games.

At Seattle’s CenturyLink Field, the Miami Dolphins’ Arian Foster, Jelani Jenkins, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills stood solemnly during the 9/11 ceremony, then knelt and placed a hand over their hearts during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Dolphins echoed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the matter of protesting social causes.

The team, in a statement, said: “We encourage all members of our organization to stand at attention during the national anthem out of respect and appreciation for the freedoms we are afforded as Americans. We also recognize that it’s an individual’s right to reflect during the anthem in different ways. We respect these liberties and appreciate the sacrifices that everyone has made for our country, especially on this day of remembrance. We hope today’s events will continue a respectful and thoughtful dialogue in our community on unity inclusiveness and togetherness.”

Goodell urged players to be respectful.

“I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don’t live in a perfect society,” he told the Associated Press last week. “We live in an imperfect society. On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL. I personally believe very strongly in that.”

On the other side of the field, the Seahawks linked arms in a display of unity.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, whose father was a police officer and whose grandfather served in the military, acknowledged last week that keeping the message clear was important to the team as it considered what to do as a unit to show support during the 9/11 remembrance and for Kaepernick’s protest.

In a Facebook message, Baldwin explained what the Seahawks intend to do in a video. “We honor those who have fought for the freedom we cherish, and we stand to ensure the riches of freedom and the security of justice for all people. Progress can and will be made only if we stand together.”

In Kansas City, Chiefs players locked arms while cornerback Marcus Peters, at the end of the line of teammates, raised his free arm, holding aloft a fist throughout the anthem. “After having a number of thoughtful discussions as a group regarding our representation during the national anthem, we decided collectively to lock arms as a sign of solidarity,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “It was our goal to be unified as a team and to be respectful of everyone’s opinions, and the remembrance of 9/11.”