AP Top 25: ACC matches SEC with 6 ranked teams

The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the Southeastern Conference for the most teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost.

It's the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.

Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2. Clemson, from the ACC, moved up two spots to No. 3 after a dramatic victory against Louisville, which slipped four spots to No. 7.

Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford on Friday night. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.

No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC.

------

POLL POINTS

Ten ranked teams losing was the most in a regular-season week since Oct. 4, 2014, when 11 ranked teams went down, five to unranked teams. All the upheaval resulted in only four teams holding the same rankings they had last week: Baylor at No. 13 was the fourth, along with Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.

IN

— No. 21 Colorado (4-1) is ranked for the first time since Nov. 6, 2005. Fourth-year coach Mike MacIntyre, who came into the season with 10 victories at CU, has the Buffaloes off to their best start since that 2005 season when they also went 4-1 before finishing 7-6.

— No. 23 West Virginia is ranked for the first time this season and one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12 with Baylor.

— No. 25 Virginia Tech slipped into the rankings for the first time since Sept. 7, 2014, during an off week.

— No. 17 North Carolina jumped back into the rankings after beating Florida State with a last-play field goal. The Tar Heels have won four straight since an opening loss to Georgia.

— No. 20 Oklahoma is back in the rankings after one week out.

OUT

— Michigan State has lost consecutive games for the first time since 2012 and is unranked for the first time since October 2013.

— San Diego State is out after having its 13-game winning streak broken 42-14 at South Alabama.

— TCU dropped out after losing at home to Oklahoma.

— Texas is gone after its second consecutive loss. The Longhorns made a huge jump into the rankings after week one, but head into the Red River Rivalry against the Sooners unranked for the fourth straight season.

— Georgia's crushing loss to Tennessee was its second straight and left the Bulldogs unranked.

UP

— No. 18 Florida and No. 19 Boise State each moved up five places.

— No. 10 Miami jumped four spots.

DOWN

— No. 23 Florida State fell 11 spots after losing the North Carolina.

— No. 15 Stanford dropped eight spots after its first loss.

— No. 11 Wisconsin slipped three after losing at Michigan.

CONFERENCE CALL

ACC — 6. The last time the ACC had three teams in the top 10 was late last season.

SEC — 6

Big Ten — 4

Pac-12 — 4

Big 12 — 3

American — 1

Mountain West — 1

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 1 Alabama at No. 16 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide has won nine straight meetings.

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M. First meeting since Aggies joined the SEC.

No. 23 Florida State at No. 10 Miami. Last time the Hurricanes were the higher ranked team when they played the Seminoles was 2010. Florida State was No. 23, Miami was 13th and the 'Noles won 45-17.

No. 25 Virginia Tech at No. 17 North Carolina. Little surprising to see the Hokies back in the mix so soon in Justin Fuente's first season.

------

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org/