AP source: Bears plan to release longtime kicker Gould

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A person familiar with the situation said the Chicago Bears plan to release kicker Robbie Gould, ending an 11-year run with the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

The person spoke Sunday night on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. ESPN first reported the news.

Gould had quite a run with the Bears, becoming their most accurate kicker ever at 85.4 percent and career scoring leader with 1,207 points.

Gould had a rough stretch last season after making his first 15 field-goal attempts, though he wound up converting 84.6 percent. He made five of six field goals in the preseason but missed two extra points in the final exhibition against Cleveland. He has two years remaining on his contract.

An undrafted player out of Penn State in 2005, Gould signed with Chicago early that year after being released by New England and Baltimore and rose to stardom. He helped the 2006 team reach the Super Bowl and was the only player remaining from that squad.

The Bears also signed tight end Logan Paulsen and claimed center Eric Kush and cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc off waivers on Sunday. Offensive lineman Cornelius Edison, defensive back Demontre Hurst and tight end Khari Lee were waived to make room on the roster.