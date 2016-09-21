Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson leaves U.S. Bank Stadium on crutches after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 17-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
September 21, 2016 12:54 PM
Adrian Peterson to undergo knee surgery
DAVE CAMPBELL | Associated Press
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Adrian Peterson will undergo surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus and Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the star running back could return this season.
Peterson was injured in Sunday night's victory over Green Bay.
The 2012 league MVP made a fast recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered at the end of the 2011 season, then rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2012.
Minnesota (2-0) on Wednesday signed running back Ronnie Hillman, who was with the Broncos when they won the Super Bowl last season. Jerick McKinnon will start at Carolina.
The Vikings also placed starting left tackle Matt Kalil on injured reserve with a hip problem that will require surgery.