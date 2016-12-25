Ajayi inches Dolphins closer to playoff berth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Jay Ajayi stiff-armed his way to his third 200-yard rushing performance of the season.

In the process, the second-year running back carried the Miami Dolphins one giant step closer to clinching their first playoff berth since 2008.

Ajayi had 206 yards rushing and a touchdown, and broke loose for a 57-yard run in overtime to set up Andrew Franks’ 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

“It’s about running hard through the whole game and finishing strong,” Ajayi said. “Division rival game, December game, a lot was on the line. Tensions were high today.”

Ajayi relieved the tension with Miami taking over at its 15 with four minutes left.

Ajayi took the handoff and stiff-armed defensive lineman Leger Douzable at the line of scrimmage in finding a crease off left tackle before being brought down at the Buffalo 28. The Dolphins ran five more plays before Franks lined up for the decisive score.

“Oh, man, he’s a grinder. He’s a workhorse,” tight end Dion Sims said. “He goes 100 miles an hour, and that’s why he’s got the nickname ‘Train,’ because he’s just going nonstop.”

In winning for the ninth time in 10 games, the Dolphins (10-5) can secure the AFC’s final wild-card berth as early as today if Denver loses to Kansas City.

The loss eliminated the Bills (7-8) from contention and extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Buffalo’s drought is tied for the fifth longest in NFL history, and the longest since the New Orleans Saints went 20 years before qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 1987.

Ajayi is the fourth player in NFL history to have at least three games with at least 200 rushing yards in a season, joining Earl Campbell, OJ Simpson and Tiki Barber.

Franks forced overtime by hitting a career-best 55-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining.

The focus of attention in Buffalo now turns to coach Rex Ryan’s job security.

Rather than building a bully as Ryan promised upon taking over in January 2015, his defense has instead been a pushover.

Buffalo has allowed 200 yards rushing three times this season, including a franchise-worst 236 yards to Le’Veon Bell in a 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

“Obviously, this is a rough night,” Ryan said.