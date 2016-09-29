Back to European roots for Luck

Colts vs. Jacksonville Where: London When: 9:30 a.m. TV: CBS Radio: 1190 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Luck cherishes his European roots.

As a child, he learned to appreciate the history, the cultures and the sights of a whole different part of the world.

As an adult, he uses the bustling cosmopolitan cities as his personal refuge, a place where he can spend part of the summer relaxing and enjoying life as just another face in the crowd.

All of which makes this weekend’s business trip to London, one of his childhood hometowns, a little different. This time, there will be nowhere for one of the NFL’s higher-profile quarterbacks to hide.

“I am looking forward to it – as just another game,” Luck said Wednesday. “It doesn’t really matter where we play. It’s not like we’re going to Big Ben or Buckingham Palace, you’re going there to play the game.”

Any other week, the Colts’ franchise quarterback would be peppered with questions about dissecting Jacksonville’s defense.

And while that assignment certainly takes precedence for Luck, this week also has been about finding the proper balance playing the roles of team leader, teacher and tour guide for a city he knows well.

Oliver Luck moved his family to Frankfurt, Germany, when Andrew was a toddler then relocated the family to London a few years later.

There, the eventual No. 1 overall draft pick spent his formative school years and developed an affinity for many things European – a trait that has made Luck one of the most unique American sports celebrities.

Despite signing a six-year, $140 million contract in June, Luck still clings to his old-fashioned flip phone and still remains passionate about soccer.

Last spring, he started his own online book club, and, yes, occasionally he can be spotted riding a bike around town to pick up food.

What really makes him different, though, is his unquenchable thirst for detailed knowledge and his ability to pass it on.

“The first time I really saw it was when we landed in Denver,” rookie center Ryan Kelly said. “There’s this huge horse right near the airport, and he knows the whole thing about it so he started telling us the story.

Luck has plenty of stories to share from both sides of the pond.

Some of his teammates, such as Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton could benefit from Luck’s advice about where to go, what to do and how to get around. Hilton has never traveled or lived outside the U.S.

So what does Luck want his teammates to know about London?

It’s a fabulous place to visit during the offseason when there’s time to take it all in.

But this week only one thing matters: The Colts (1-2) trying to come home with a .500 record.