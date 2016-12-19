Backup QB rallies Texans past Jaguars; Bradley fired

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans maintained control of the AFC South and gained a quarterback controversy with a win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Jaguars lost their coach.

Tom Savage threw for 260 yards after Brock Osweiler was benched in the second quarter, and Lamar Miller scored Houston’s only touchdown with less than three minutes remaining as the Texans rallied for the 21-20 victory.

Houston coach Bill O’Brien wouldn’t say who would start next week.

The Jaguars fired Bradley after Jacksonville’s ninth straight loss. He went 14-48 since taking over in 2013.

“It is unfortunately evident that we must make a change,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “I thought it would be best to do it immediately after today’s result so Gus can step away, relax and regroup with his family during the Christmas and holiday season.”

The win was Houston’s 10th straight in the division and left the Texans (8-6) tied with Tennessee for the AFC South lead. Houston controls its playoff future with a 5-0 mark in the division.

Osweiler threw interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter to help Jacksonville build a 13-0 lead. O’Brien had insisted all season he hadn’t thought about benching Osweiler, but he’d seen enough after that and brought in Savage.

Houston trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter and Nick Novak made his fourth field goal before Miller bulled in for the go-ahead touchdown. The Jaguars were flagged for pass interference twice on that drive to set up the score.

The Jaguars (2-12) got the ball back twice, but they failed on a fourth-down conversion the first time and Blake Bortles was intercepted the second time.

Osweiler has struggled in his first season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract to join the Texans from Denver. He has 16 interceptions and 14 touchdowns. He was 6 for 11 for 48 yards before he was pulled.

“We don’t make decisions on how much a guy gets paid,” O’Brien said. “We make decisions on what’s the best way to win a game. That was the decision we made today and I thought today, it worked out OK.”

It was the first regular-season appearance since Dec. 14, 2014 for Savage, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.