Beating LA all in Seattle's way for title

Los Angeles at Seattle Time: 8:25 p.m. (NBC/NFL Network) Records: Rams 4-9, Seahawks 8-4-1 The skinny: Los Angeles jumped into the Hollywood drama genre by firing coach Jeff Fisher months after giving him a 2-year extension and after losing eight of nine games. Seattle was getting it together for a run at the Cowboys, defeating New England and Carolina the past two weeks, before losing safety Earl Thomas and then getting trashed by Green Bay in Lambeau Field. The Seahawks won’t miss him against raw rookie QB Jared Goff and the listless Rams offense. Prediction: Seahawks 27-10 Last week: 11-5; Season: 129-77-2 – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette mjaworski@jg.net

SEATTLE – For all of their wild inconsistency this season, the path is straightforward for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle can wrap up its third NFC West title in the past four seasons with a win over the listless Los Angeles Rams tonight.

At this point, the Seahawks clinching the division title is a formality, holding a three-game lead over Arizona with three games remaining.

The Rams can only dream of that kind of success after another lost season that culminated with this week’s decision to fire coach Jeff Fisher.

“We realize that there’s a lot at stake with every one of these games, as it has always been,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “But now you know you have a chance to make some noise in your division.”

The more important task for Seattle is trying to regain control of the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a coveted first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Seahawks (8-4-1) are a half-game behind Detroit in the NFC standings, but face a far easier schedule than the Lions over the final three weeks.

While Seattle closes with Los Angeles, Arizona and San Francisco, the Lions finish off the season at the New York Giants, at Dallas and home for Green Bay.

While the immediate focus is taking care of the division, there is a decent chance if Seattle can finish 3-0 it will end up with a bye.

“Owning the division has been something for a long time first off, it’s the first thing that you get a shot at and we want to focus at what’s closest at hand,” Carroll said.

“Also, when you win the division, you play a playoff game at home. This is such a decisive advantage, we feel, to play here.”

While Seattle is all but assured of a fifth straight playoff appearance, the Rams (4-9) are without direction after the decision to fire Fisher.

The hype that surrounded the Rams’ return to Los Angeles has been replaced by apathy after four straight losses and just one win since Oct. 2.

Couple Fisher’s firing with the short week and there’s no telling how motivated — or indifferent — the Rams will be even with a three-game win streak over the Seahawks.

“The players are just super resilient,” interim Los Angeles coach John Fassel said. “I anticipate they’ll go out there and put it all on the line for themselves, the team and coach Fisher.”

Seattle will be trying to recover from a rarity: A blowout loss. The 38-10 loss to Green Bay last Sunday represented the first loss by 10 or more points in Russell Wilson’s career and most lopsided Seattle setback since the 2011 season.

“That’s not the norm for us,” Wilson said. “We want to get back to playing great football, which is being very efficient and score as much as we can.”