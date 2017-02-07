Belichick-Brady Patriots making case as greatest

HOUSTON – The Patriots have the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Cue the debate on whether it translates into the greatest dynasty in the NFL, and maybe where New England ranks among dominant pro sports franchises.

Perhaps the discussion hinges on the record-setting duo of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

There are some numbers that aren’t debatable, like most Super Bowl appearances for a team (nine) and a quarterback (seven). Brady’s five wins put him one ahead of Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the most by a quarterback, and Belichick’s five are one better than Bradshaw’s coach in Pittsburgh, Chuck Noll.

Bradshaw and Montana never had a Super Bowl rally that even remotely resembled the 25-point recovery engineered by Brady in a 34-28 win over Atlanta on Sunday night in the first Super Bowl to go to overtime.

“We’ve got the greatest quarterback,” defensive lineman Trey Flowers said.

Green Bay won the first two Super Bowls with Bart Starr and has four titles. Bradshaw’s Steelers became the team of the 1970s, with Roger Staubach and the Dallas Cowboys not far behind. Montana’s 49ers dominated the ‘80s.

Troy Aikman helped the Cowboys become the first team to win three titles in four seasons in the 1990s – and Brady matched him a decade later.

Starr, Bradshaw, Staubach, Montana, Aikman.

Vince Lombardi, Noll, Tom Landry, Bill Walsh, Jimmy Johnson.

None of them has a claim to the sustained excellence of Brady and Belichick, the only duo to go to seven Super Bowls and win five.

Brady and Belichick fall short of the nine NBA titles that Bill Russell and Red Auerbach won together in Boston, or the six that Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson celebrated in Chicago.

There will always be arguments for the multiple dynasties of the New York Yankees, who have 27 World Series titles.

And don’t forget about the Montreal Canadiens, who won 16 NHL titles in 27 seasons from the 1950s to the 1970s.

“To come back and just stall and just give Tom Brady a glimpse of a chance to come back, we did that,” Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel said. “It’s tough to lose like that in the Super Bowl.”

Instead, the spotlight is firmly back on Brady, Belichick and the Patriots, who might not even be done – they’re already favored to repeat in 2018.