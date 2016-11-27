Bills' CB Ronald Darby gets concussion making a tackle

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby sustained a concussion after taking a knee to the head while making a tackle in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jaguars had four players get hurt: receiver Allen Hurns (hamstring), running back Chris Ivory (hamstring), receiver Rashad Greene Sr. (Achilles) and safety Peyton Thompson (ankle).

New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. briefly left the game against Cleveland, missing one series after getting X-rays on his right thumb. Giants backup safety Nate Berhe sustained a concussion while covering a kickoff in the second quarter. Also, Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa left with an injured left knee in the second quarter. Browns running back Duke Johnson (stinger) and right guard John Greco (foot) were both hurt in the second half.

Cincinnati cornerback Chykie Brown was carted off late in the second quarter with a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Bengals cornerback Josh Shaw hurt his ankle, and tight end Tyler Kroft was taken to the locker room with a possible concussion.

Los Angeles offensive lineman Rodger Saffold injured his hand and cornerback E.J. Gaines had a chest injury against New Orleans.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski left the Patriots' game against the New York Jets late in the first quarter with a back injury. Gronkowski had been questionable to play after missing last week's game with a chest injury. He had no catches when he left, with Tom Brady unable to connect with him on two third-down throws.

Miami's DeVante Parker went to the locker room with a back injury late in the third quarter against San Francisco. 49ers linebacker Shayne Skov (knee) and receiver Quinton Patton (concussion) left with injuries, as did Miami defensive end Mario Williams (illness) and cornerback Lafayette Pitts.