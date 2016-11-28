Brady gets record 200th win, tying Manning

Scoreboard Atlanta 38, Arizona 19 San Diego 21, Houston 13 Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 14 Buffalo 28, Jacksonville 21 Tennessee 27, Chicago 21 New Orleans 49, Los Angeles 21 N.Y. Giants 27, Cleveland 13 Miami 31, San Francisco 24 Tampa Bay 14, Seattle 5 New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17 Oakland 35, Carolina 32 Kansas City at Denver, late

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Tom Brady was hobbled, yet efficient as ever with the game on the line and time on the clock.

Playing with an ailing knee, Brady tied Peyton Manning for most wins by a quarterback in NFL history, getting his 200th by throwing a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1:56 left, leading the New England Patriots to a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

It was the 50th time Brady has led a Patriots win while facing a fourth-quarter deficit or tie.

“The quarterback’s job is to win,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s won a lot. That’s good. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”

Trailing 17-16 with 5:04 left and the ball on the Patriots 17, Brady led a solid drive by completing six passes. After James White stretched for 4 yards on fourth-and-4, a 25-yard catch by Chris Hogan put the ball at the 8. Brady then zipped a pass to Mitchell to put the Patriots (9-2) ahead.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Brady said, “but we made the plays when we needed to.”

A 2-point conversion try by White was initially ruled good, but reversed on replay because the ball never crossed the goal line – giving the Jets (3-8) a final chance.

But Chris Long hit Ryan Fitzpatrick before he could throw, resulting in a fumble recovered by Trey Flowers.

The Patriots then ran out the clock.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish at the end of ballgames,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said.

Patriots fans loudly chanted “Brady! Brady!” in the final moments at MetLife Stadium, which had lots of empty seats as frustrated Jets fans apparently stayed home. Brady improved to 22-6 in regular-season games against the Jets, joining Brett Favre as the only QBs in NFL history with at least 22 wins vs. two teams. Brady has 26 victories against Buffalo.

It was the 500th win in franchise history for the Patriots, the first original AFL franchise to reach the mark.

Brady, who was questionable with a knee injury, wasn’t his usual spectacular self, but finished 30 of 50 for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell caught five passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick, back as the starter after missing New York’s last game with a sprained knee, was 22 of 32 for 269 yards.

“Playing against the Patriots, you don’t have to play the perfect game,” Fitzpatrick said, “but you can’t make mistakes.”

The Jets took 17-13 lead with 10:17 left when Quincy Enunwa leaped over Malcolm Butler for a touchdown.

Stephen Gostkowski’s 41-yard field goal cut the Patriots’ deficit to 17-16.

Brady’s bunch

In the second quarter, Brady completed an 18-yard pass to Julian Edelman, joining Manning (71,940), ­Favre (71,838), Drew Brees (64,180) and Dan Marino (61,361) as the only players with 60,000 yards passing. Brady is now at 60,229.

Gronk hurt

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski left the game late in the first quarter with a back injury. He had been uncertain to play after missing last week’s game with a chest injury. It was not immediately certain if the latest injury was connected to the previous one.